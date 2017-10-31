Erdoğan: We gladly observe our close brotherhood and friendship

© REUTERS/ Umit Bektas

Baku. 31 October. REPORT.AZ/ "Together with yesterday's and today's meetings we observe raise of brotherhood and friendship between Turkey and Azerbaijan to high level with joy”.

Report informs, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has today said at the 6th meeting of Azerbaijan-Turkey High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council in Baku.

"Dear President, dear participants. First of all, I would like to thank on my behalf and on behalf of my delegation for the hospitality you have shown since our arrival.

Especially, now we are very proud to see the launching of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTK) railway and results of our project.

Yesterday our citizens, our peoples have seen our 15-minute railway journey. Hopefully, soon we'll all see them traveling from Kars not only to Baku but Beijing and London and hear their prayers.On this occasion, my dear brother, thank You, and from an architects to engineers, contractors and all firms, all the ministers who have contributed to this project.

In this regard, I wish every success to the 6th meeting of the High Level Strategic Cooperation Council in Baku. Thank you”, Erdoğan added.