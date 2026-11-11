Erdogan thanks Azerbaijan for its support in preparations for COP31

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has expressed gratitude to Azerbaijan for its support in preparing for COP31.

He was speaking at the Leaders' Summit of the 31st session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP31), Report's correspondent in Antalya informs.

The head of state noted that a number of countries should be thanked for the support provided in the preparation for the international event: "I hope that the decisions made at COP31 will benefit all of humanity. In this regard, I express my gratitude to the UN secretary-general for his support. I also thank Brazil and Azerbaijan, which shared with us the experience gained during their COP presidencies."