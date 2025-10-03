Ilham Aliyev TRIPP 3rd CIS Games BCAW2025 Climate week INMerge2025 European Political Community Summit
    Ilham Aliyev TRIPP 3rd CIS Games BCAW2025 Climate week INMerge2025 European Political Community Summit

    Energy minister: Türkiye wants to increase gas imports from Russia, Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan

    Foreign policy
    • 03 October, 2025
    • 08:20
    Energy minister: Türkiye wants to increase gas imports from Russia, Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan

    Türkiye intends to increase gas imports from Russia, Azerbaijan, and Turkmenistan, Turkish Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said, Report informs referring to CNN Turk.

    "The winter season is approaching. We cannot tell our citizens that there is no gas. We should obtain as much gas as possible from Russia, Azerbaijan, and Turkmenistan. We must ensure access to these resources without discrimination in supplies," the minister stated.

    He also noted that BOTAS negotiations on gas imports are ongoing: "A year ago, very important LNG negotiations were underway in the US. In March of this year, we began the process in Houston. We are informing the public about this. Türkiye recently signed eight natural gas agreements. We are not limiting ourselves to the agreement with the US."

    Alparslan Bayraktar gas imports Turkiye
    Türkiyəli nazir: Azərbaycan və digər ölkələrdən mümkün olduğu qədər qaz almalıyıq
    Министр энергетики: Турция хочет увеличить импорт газа из России, Азербайджана, Туркменистана

    Latest News

    08:29

    Maia Sandu: 'I congratulated president of Azerbaijan on landmark steps towards peace with Armenia'

    Foreign policy
    08:20

    Energy minister: Türkiye wants to increase gas imports from Russia, Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan

    Foreign policy
    08:11

    Bayraktar: Europe taking contradictory steps regarding gas supplies from Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    08:00

    US to earn more than $1 trillion per year in revenue from imposed duties — Trump

    Other countries
    01:25
    Photo

    Documents on missile attacks on Azerbaijani districts and Mingachevir city during the Patriotic War announced in trial of Armenian citizens

    Domestic policy
    00:00

    Five years pass since liberation of Sugovushan from Armenian occupation

    Domestic policy
    20:46

    Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ilham Aliyev discuss energy, diplomatic efforts toward just peace in Ukraine

    Foreign policy
    20:32

    President of European Parliament welcomes recent Azerbaijan-Armenia agreement

    Foreign policy
    20:23

    Von der Leyen and Pashinyan discuss upcoming European Political Community summit in Yerevan

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed