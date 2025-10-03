Energy minister: Türkiye wants to increase gas imports from Russia, Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan

Türkiye intends to increase gas imports from Russia, Azerbaijan, and Turkmenistan, Turkish Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said, Report informs referring to CNN Turk.

"The winter season is approaching. We cannot tell our citizens that there is no gas. We should obtain as much gas as possible from Russia, Azerbaijan, and Turkmenistan. We must ensure access to these resources without discrimination in supplies," the minister stated.

He also noted that BOTAS negotiations on gas imports are ongoing: "A year ago, very important LNG negotiations were underway in the US. In March of this year, we began the process in Houston. We are informing the public about this. Türkiye recently signed eight natural gas agreements. We are not limiting ourselves to the agreement with the US."