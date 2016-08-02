 Top
    Embassy: Position of Israeli government on so called Armenian tragedy remains unchanged

    This subject is a matter of historians to research and should not become a political issue

    Baku. 2 August. REPORT.AZ/ Israeli Embassy in Azerbaijan commented on the information that the Committee of the Israeli Knesset has recognized the so-called "Armenian genocide".

    Report was told at the Embassy, despite the decision of the Committee on Education, Culture and Sports of the Israeli Knesset, "the government's position on the issue of  Armenian tragedy remains unchanged."

    Embassy noted that this subject is a matter of historians to research and should not become a political issue.

