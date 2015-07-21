Elmar Mammadyarov sent a letter of condolence to Mevlut Cavusoglu

Baku. 21 July. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov sent a letter of condolences to Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu in regard with the terrorist attack in Suruç, Sanliurfa province of Turkey on July 20.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The letter expresses sincere condolences to the families of those killed and injured in the attack.

The letter also strongly condemns the terrorist attack.