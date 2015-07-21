 Top
    Close photo mode

    Elmar Mammadyarov sent a letter of condolence to Mevlut Cavusoglu

    The letter condemns the terrorist attack in Turkey

    Baku. 21 July. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov sent a letter of condolences to Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu in regard with the terrorist attack in Suruç, Sanliurfa province of Turkey on July 20.

    Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

    The letter expresses sincere condolences to the families of those killed and injured in the attack. 

    The letter also strongly condemns the terrorist attack. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi