Elmar Mammadyarov met with Iraqi FM

Baku. 30 September. REPORT.AZ/ In the framework of the 70th session of the UN General Assembly, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov, met with the Foreign Minister of Iraq, Ibrahim al-Jaafari.

Report informs referring to the press service of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, during the meeting, Ibrahim al-Jaafari told about the positive impact of official visits on the development of relations and stressed the importance and organization of mutual visits between the two countries at the highest level.

Touching upon the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict, Al-Jaafari said Iraq supports territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

He noted that there are great opportunities for the development of relations between the two countries and said that Iraq is interested in expanding cooperation with Azerbaijan to combat terrorism.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov said that between the Azerbaijani and Iraqi people had friendly relations throughout history. He said that the opening of direct flights between Baghdad and Azerbaijan will contribute to the development of cooperation between the two countries. He said that support to territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan by Iraq has been highly appreciated in the international format, as well as the UN General Assembly.

Elmar Mammadyarov noted the importance of organization of mutual visits of the business in order to develop trade and economic relations between the two countries. He said that Azerbaijan is interested in cooperation with Iraq in the energy sector.

Elmar Mammadyarov has invited Iraqi counterpart to Azerbaijan, the Iraqi minister accepted the invitation.