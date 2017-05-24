 Top
    Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov leaves for New York

    He will attend events on occasion of 25th anniversary of Azerbaijan's membership to UN
    Baku. 24 May. REPORT.AZ/ Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov has left for New York to participate in the events on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of membership of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the UN.

    During the visit, Elmar Mammadyarov will meet with the leadership of the UN and attend official events to be held in New York on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of Azerbaijan's membership to the UN as well as on Republic Day. 

