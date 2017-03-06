Elmar Mammadyarov: Important agreements reached on many key issues on Caspian Sea

© Report.az

Baku. 6 March. REPORT.AZ/ "Important agreements have been reached on many key issues over Caspian Sea".

Report informs, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov, said in an interview with "El Fagr" newspaper of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Foreign Minister said, Caspian sea an important part of many international and regional projects aimed at ensuring energy security, economic development and prosperity of countries in Caspian region: "Issues related to the improvement of the investment environment in extraction of energy resources from Caspian Sea and their transportation to the international markets, strengthening international cooperation, creation of reliable and secure communications as well as involvement of highly profitable and environmentally friendly technology remain important priorities of Caspian littoral states".

Minister said that, almost 80 percent of most articles of convention on legal status of the Caspian Sea agreed by the littoral states: "Azerbaijan's position on legal status of the Caspian Sea is that, sovereignty, respect for territorial integrity and independence of Caspian littoral states, not interfering in the internal affairs of each other and mutually beneficial partnership,as well as regional stability between the parties, security and issues related to economic and scientific-research activities in the Caspian Sea must be resolved through strengthening confidence and trust. "