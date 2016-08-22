Elmar Mammadyarov: Azerbaijan extremely resented this terrorist attack

Baku. 22 August. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov sent a letter of condolences to his counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu about terrorist attack in the Turkish province of Gaziantep during the wedding ceremony.

Report informs, in a letter Elmar Mammadyarov expressed his deep sorrow about this terrible terrorist act resulting in numerous casualties.

According to him Azerbaijan extremely resented this terrorist attack and stressed importance of resolute joint fight against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

Elmar Mammadyarov expressed his deep condolences to the families and friends of those killed in the tragedy, to Turkey and its fraternal people, wished a speedy recovery to wounded and injured people.