Elmar Mammadyarov: "All international community admit the fact of unacceptability of current status-quo"

Baku. 29 June. REPORT.AZ/ Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met with Péter Szijjártó, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary, Report informs referring to the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

At the meeting the sides expressed satisfaction with the level of development of political dialogue between Azerbaijan and Hungary and stressed the steady development of cooperation in the context of the strategic partnership between the two countries.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov noted that the 6th meeting of the Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of Hungary provides favorable conditions for the promotion of cooperation in the fields of economy, transport, energy, pharmacy, information and communication technologies, agriculture and others.

Péter Szijjártó mentioning the international events and sport games at the highest level hosted by Azerbaijan noted the First European Games, Formula 1 European Grand Prix and upcoming the Islamic Solidarity Games. As a co-chair of the Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of Hungary, he expressed his appreciation on the 6th meeting that was held in Baku. He also informed that during the 6th meeting of the commission the sides discussed the practical cooperation projects in the spheres of mutual interest. Furthermore, Péter Szijjártó added that Hungarian companies are interested in cooperation with partners from Azerbaijan.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov commended the support of Hungary to the development of strategic partnership relations between Azerbaijan and European Union.

Elmar Mammadyarov briefed his counterpart about the large scale transport and energy projects, as well as North-South, East-West transport corridors and TAP and TANAP implemented with the initiation and engagement of Azerbaijan.

Touching upon the negotiation process on the settlement of Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict, Elmar Mammadyarov emphasized that all international community, including OSCE Minsk Group Co-chair at the level of heads of state admit the fact of unacceptability and unsustainability of the current status-quo.

At the meeting, the sides also noted the successful cooperation and mutual support of Azerbaijan and Hungary within the international organizations. Peter Siyarto congratulated Azerbaijan on the occasion of being elected to the membership of ECOSOS for the term 2017-2019.

They also exchanged their views on the issues of international agenda and ongoing processes within the European Union.