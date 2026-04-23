EAPCA condemns anti-Azerbaijan resolutions by Belgian and Dutch parliaments

The Euro-Atlantic Partnership Council of Azerbaijanis (EAPCA) has strongly condemned and protested the resolutions adopted on April 16 by the parliaments of Belgium and the Netherlands.

According to Report, in statements signed by the EAPCA's Secretary-General Sahil Gasimov, it was emphasized that the Belgian and Dutch parliaments must adhere to principles of objectivity, legality, and balanced approaches in international affairs.

The statements noted that ignoring Azerbaijan's steps, together with Armenia, toward ensuring peace and stability in the region demonstrates the biased nature of the adopted resolutions and runs counter to the spirit of constructive cooperation:

"Such actions are unacceptable, as they increase tensions in the region and pose serious threats to peace and stability. Azerbaijan has repeatedly declared its commitment to the principles of good neighborliness and mutual respect with neighboring states. EAPCA calls on both parliaments to reconsider their positions and adopt a fairer, more balanced approach."

It was also highlighted that during discussions in the Dutch Parliament's Foreign Relations Committee, the country's Foreign Minister Tom Berendsen personally attended and informed lawmakers that the government opposed the resolution.

Following the adoption of the anti-Azerbaijan resolutions on April 16, the ambassadors of Belgium and the Netherlands in Baku were summoned to Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.