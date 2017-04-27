Dutch Ambassador: We are interested in even greater cooperation with Azerbaijan

Baku. 27 April. REPORT.AZ/ "This year has become important for Netherlands. This year we celebrate the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations with Azerbaijan, in addition, our King turns 50 today”.

Report informs, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to Azerbaijan Onno Kervers said at a briefing on the occasion of the National Day of the Netherlands - King's Day.

According to him, in recent years, relations between the countries have especially strengthened in the field of agriculture, "given Azerbaijan's intention to develop the non-oil sector of the economy”. In this regard, he noted the visit of the Dutch Minister of Economy to Azerbaijan and the Minister of Agriculture of Azerbaijan to the Netherlands. The ambassador also noted that for the first time, the Netherlands will act as a partner at the Caspian agricultural exhibition in Baku, May 17-19: "This once again confirms our interest in relations with Azerbaijan. But our relations do not focus only on the field of agriculture. A lot of companies from the Netherlands are operating in various fields in Azerbaijan. We are interested in even greater cooperation with Azerbaijan in such spheres as culture and sport."

Speaking about the trade turnover, O. Kervers said that the level of trade between the countries has developed over the years, however, due to the economic difficulties in recent years this level has decreased: "The Netherlands has always been one of the largest investors in Azerbaijan, and we hope that thanks to the new development program of Azerbaijan, our relations will further develop."