The strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and the United Kingdom will contribute to economic growth, stronger security, and the development of innovation, the UK Ambassador to Azerbaijan Duncan Norman said at a press conference, Report informs.

"It is a great honor to be here with you just days after the announcement of the establishment of our strategic partnership, a historic milestone in relations between the United Kingdom and Azerbaijan. Building on the strong foundation of our long-standing friendship, this partnership will contribute to economic growth, enhanced security, and innovation, bringing tangible benefits to both Azerbaijani and British citizens," the diplomat said.