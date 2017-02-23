 Top
    Djibouti Foreign Minister will pay official visit to Azerbaijan

    Mahmoud Ali Youssouf will have a meeting with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov

    Baku. 23 February. REPORT.AZ/ Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Djibouti Mahmoud Ali Youssouf will be on an official visit in the Republic of Azerbaijan on February 24-26, 2017.

    Report was informed in the press service of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan.

    Mahmoud Ali Youssouf will have a meeting with the Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov on February 24, 2017. Elmar Mammadyarov and Mahmoud Ali Youssouf will hold a joint press-conference after the meeting.

