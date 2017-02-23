Djibouti Foreign Minister will pay official visit to Azerbaijan

Baku. 23 February. REPORT.AZ/ Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Djibouti Mahmoud Ali Youssouf will be on an official visit in the Republic of Azerbaijan on February 24-26, 2017.
Report was informed in the press service of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan.
Mahmoud Ali Youssouf will have a meeting with the Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov on February 24, 2017. Elmar Mammadyarov and Mahmoud Ali Youssouf will hold a joint press-conference after the meeting.
Samirə AbdullayevaNews Author
