Direct Baku–Brussels flights to launch in May 2027, Belgian envoy says

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Direct flights between Baku and Brussels are set to begin in May 2027 and will strengthen ties between the people of Azerbaijan and Belgium, Belgian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Julien de Fraipont said.

Report informs that the ambassador made the remarks at an event marking Belgium's King's Day.

"The new service will help strengthen ties between our peoples, perhaps the most important part of our bilateral relationship," de Fraipont said.

He noted that hundreds of Azerbaijani students choose to study at Belgian universities each year and that business and tourism ties between the two countries continue to grow.

"Direct passenger flights will make it easier for people to build on these ties, bring our countries closer and give fresh momentum to our cooperation," he said.

De Fraipont said 2027 would be a special year for Belgium's embassy in Baku. "We will mark 20 years since the Belgian embassy opened in Azerbaijan and 35 years since our countries established diplomatic relations. A series of events is planned to mark both anniversaries," he said.