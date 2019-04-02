Diplomats accredited Azerbaijan embark on a visit to Ganja, Samukh and Goygol

© Report https://report.az/storage/news/af7a1719f654314a895cbaf90fd4cef7/c0ab269d-48c5-4872-8f0a-779588305e79_292.jpg

With the assistance of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, more than 60 representatives of diplomatic missions of the Republic of Azerbaijan have embarked on their visit to Ganja, Samukh and Goygol to get acquainted with the development of the regions in Azerbaijan and learn about social and economic projects, as well as tourism in the regions, Report informs citing the press service of Foreign Ministry.

Within the framework of the visit, the diplomats will get acquainted with Heydar Aliyev Park Complex, Nizami Ganjavi Mausoleum, Imamzade Sanctuary Complex and Ganja Automobile Plant in Ganja.

At the same time, the diplomats will get acquainted with the AgroEnergy complex and Agro Dairy LLC in Samukh, German cultural heritage in Goygol, Goygol National Park.

The visit will end on April 3.