Deputy Minister: Azerbaijan hopes for active role of Germany as OSCE Chairman in Karabakh conflict

Baku. 10 February. REPORT.AZ/ Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Khalaf Khalafov paid a visit to Germany.

Report was told in Azerbaijani Embassy in Germany, in the framework of the working visit, Kh. Khalafov met with the special representative of the German Foreign Ministry for Eastern Europe, South Caucasus and Central Asia, Ambassador Andreas Peschke, head of the department of bilateral relations with the countries of Central Asia and the Southern Caucasus and Knut Abraham and others.

Current situation and prospects of bilateral cooperation, the place and role of Azerbaijan in the region affected by the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and a number of issues of mutual interest were discussed at the meeting.

Appreciation was also expressed with the high level of political dialogue and economic cooperation between the two countries, marked contribution to the development of bilateral relations during the visit of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to Germany.

The deputy minister noted that Azerbaijan hopes for a more active role of Germany in the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict as OSCE chairman.