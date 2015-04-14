Deputy FM of Azerbaijan participates at 66th session of UNECE, Geneva

Baku. 14 April. REPORT.AZ/ Mr.Mahmud Mammad-Guliyev, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan and H.E. Mr.Murad N. Najafbayli, Ambassador, Permanent Representative of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the United Nations Office and other international organizations at Geneva met with H.E. Mr. Michael Moller, the Acting Director-General of the United Nations Office at Geneva UNOG.

Report informs, within the framework of the 66th session of the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE), H. E. Mr. Mahmud Mammad-Guliyev, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan and H.E. Mr. Murad N. Najafbayli, Ambassador, Permanent Representative of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the United Nations Office and other international organizations at Geneva, met with H.E. Mr. Michael Moller, the Acting Director-General of the United Nations Office at Geneva, on 14 April 2015 in Geneva.

During the meeting, the relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the United Nations were discussed. An active participation of Azerbaijan in Geneva was expressed with satisfaction. Among other issues, economic, environmental, transport and energy matters have been deliberated in light of the ongoing discussions on the post-2015 development agenda and the upcoming Climate Change Summit.

Currently, the delegation of the Republic of Azerbaijan led by Mr. Mammad-Guliyev attends the 66th session of UNECE in Geneva. The Deputy Minister has delivered a speech in the course of High-level dialogue panel on the role of UNECE and the contributions made by Azerbaijan to the region.