Delegation from Saint-Petersburg arrives in Baku

Moscow. 20 September. REPORT.AZ/ The delegation of Legislative Assembly of Saint Petersburg led by Chairman Vyacheslav Makarov tomorrow arrives in Baku

The press-service of city’s assembly told Russian bureau of Report News Agency.

The visit will be held under the CIS Inter-Parliamentary Assembly.

The delegation will meet with the Chairman of Milli Majlis Ogtay Asadov.

Delegation members also scheduled to meet with a number of Azerbaijani lawmakers and other officials.