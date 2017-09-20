 Top
    Delegation from Saint-Petersburg arrives in Baku

    Moscow. 20 September. REPORT.AZ/ The delegation of Legislative Assembly of Saint Petersburg led by Chairman Vyacheslav Makarov tomorrow arrives in Baku

    The press-service of city’s assembly told Russian bureau of Report News Agency.

    The visit will be held under the CIS Inter-Parliamentary Assembly. 

    The delegation will meet with the Chairman of Milli Majlis Ogtay Asadov. 

    Delegation members also scheduled to meet with a number of Azerbaijani lawmakers and other officials.

