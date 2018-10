© Report

Baku. 17 May. REPORT.AZ/ The next round of negotiations on new Azerbaijan-EU agreement will be held in Baku on May 29-30.

Report was told in the press service of the EU representation in Azerbaijan.

Notably, today the bilateral relations between the EU and Azerbaijan are regulated on the basis of an agreement on partnership and cooperation, which was signed in 1996 and entered into force in 1999.