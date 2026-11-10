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COP31 President Murat Kurum, Türkiye's Minister of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change, has thanked Mukhtar Babayev, President of COP29 and the Azerbaijani President's Representative on Climate Issues, for Azerbaijan's contribution to the international climate process and for sharing its accumulated experience, Report informs.

Speaking at an event titled Joint Statement of Former COP Presidencies, held in Antalya as part of COP31, Kurum emphasized that Türkiye and Azerbaijan work together as two brotherly countries. He particularly highlighted the transfer of experience and knowledge accumulated during Azerbaijan's COP presidency to the COP30 (Brazilian) and COP31 (Turkish) presidencies.

Highlighting the outcomes of the Baku conference, the COP31 president particularly emphasized the adoption of the new collective quantified goal on climate finance.

"We consider the financial target adopted in Baku an important achievement," he said.

Kurum also recalled that COP29 had finalized the agreement on the rules for implementing Article 6 of the Paris Agreement.

According to him, the main responsibility of participants in the climate process now lies in translating the decisions adopted into tangible results for countries and people.