Chinese leader will pay a visit to Azerbaijan

Baku. 14 September. REPORT.AZ/ Newly appointed Ambassador of Azerbaijan Akram Zeynalli has presented his credentials to the President of China, Xi Jinping.

Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA), during conversation between the ambassador and Xi Jinping in frames of presentation of the credentials, A. Zeynalli conveyed the warmest greetings and best wishes of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to the Chinese leader.

Pointing out strong support of the Azerbaijani government to the President of the People's Republic of China, Xi Jinping's initiative "One Belt, One Road", the diplomat said that Baku is ready to make a special contribution to the successful implementation of this initiative.

Touching upon Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict during the conversation, A. Zeynalli expressed his gratitude for China's fair stand regarding the settlement of the conflict.

Expressing gratitude for invitation of the President of Azerbaijan on the official visit, Xi Jinping noted that he would be pleased to have an official visit to Azerbaijan, proposed to agree acceptable date through diplomatic channels.

During the conversation, Xi Jinping personally thanked President Ilham Aliyev and the Government of Azerbaijan for strong support for the "One Belt, One Road" initiative.