Charity event at initiative of Heydar Aliyev Foundation held in Pakistan

Baku. 21 September. REPORT.AZ/ Embassy of Azerbaijan to Pakistan in collaboration with Azerbaijan-Pakistan Youth Forum has organized Eid Gifts Distribution and Qurbani Ceremony for the innocent children of Sweet Homes of Islamabad, Abbottabad and Karachi. Report was told in the Azerbaijani Embassy to Pakistan.

A colourful ceremony was arranged at the Sweet Home, Islamabad. The aim was to share the happiness with those who are unable to cherish the festivity. Embassy of Azerbaijan organized these events on behalf of Mrs. MehribanAliyeva (Hilal-i-Pakistan) First Lady of Azerbaijan, President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Goodwill Ambassador of UNESCO and ISESCO.

Speaking on the occasion H.E. Mr. Dashgin Shikarov, Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Pakistan greeted participants and children on behalf of First Lady and people of Azerbaijan on Eid-ul-Azha. He spoke about ties and shared values of two nations that bring the Muslims of Azerbaijan and Pakistan together. Mr. DashginShikarov briefed participants of the event on activities of Heydar Aliyev Foundation in Azerbaijan and other countries of the world. He noted that the foundation had implemented number of healthcare, education and humanitarian projects in all districts of Pakistan as well. He acknowledged efforts of Mr.Zamurad Khan, Patron-in-Chief of Sweet Homes and Mr.Mohammad Asif Noor, President of Azerbaijan-Pakistan Youth Forum and Goodwill Ambassador of Sweet Homes for their tireless support to all initiatives of Heydar Aliyev foundation in Pakistan.

Addressing the audience Mr.Zamurd Khan, Patron-in-Chief of Sweet Homes shed light on the work of Pakistan Sweet Homes as currently there are 3600 children residing in several branches of Sweet Homes across the country. There is a lot of support that is necessary and required however Mr.Zamurd Khan thanked Mrs.Mehriban Aliyeva for her generosity and efforts for supporting the children. Mr.Muhammad Asif Noor, President, Azerbaijan-Pakistan Youth Forum also gave his remarks about making the bridge between Pakistan and Azerbaijan through taking various steps in enhancing partnerships. He said that Azerbaijan has been a great friend of Pakistan and Mrs.MehribanAliyeva is a lady having heart made of gold as she has always been generous and continued working for spreading happiness amongst those who are underprivileged.

Children of sweet homes presented beautiful cultural show and different programs and at the end the gifts were distributed amongst the children. The function was also attended by former parliamentarians, civil society activists, leading media representatives and other prominent people from all walks of life.