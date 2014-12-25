Ceremony for children in orphanages and boarding schools held in Moscow by the initiative of Leyla Aliyeva

Baku. 25 December. REPORT.AZ/ On the initiative of Vice-President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva, the representation of Foundation in Russia and All-Russian Congress of Azerbaijanis (ACA) held the New Year ceremony for the children orphanages and boarding schools in Moscow. Report informs referring to AzerTAg, the children brought up in Moscow's orphanages, as well as the students of Azerbaijani ethnic-cultural school No. 157 named after Karim Karimov and Georgian ethnic-cultural school No. 1331 were invited to the ceremony held in "Baku" cinema.

Along with entertaining programs, master classes in decorating of cakes and postcards were held. Parents thanked the organizers for the interesting performance and holiday mood.

Representatives of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and ACA officials presented the traditional New Year gifts to the children.