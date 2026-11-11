Central Asia–Azerbaijan–Spain forum planned for spring 2027

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An international forum bringing together Central Asia, Azerbaijan and Spain is planned for spring 2027, Uzbekistan's Agriculture Ministry said.

Report informs, citing the ministry, that Uzbek Deputy Agriculture Minister Alisher Shukurov and Spanish Agriculture, Fisheries and Food Minister Luis Planas Puchades discussed the proposal on the sidelines of COP31 in Antalya, Türkiye.

The two officials also reviewed existing agricultural cooperation and discussed opportunities for joint projects and closer trade and economic ties.

They explored how Uzbekistan could draw on Spanish expertise in agricultural technology, greenhouse farming, seed production, water management and agricultural logistics. The talks also covered expanding the cultivation of promising Spanish grape varieties in Uzbekistan and cooperating on research and cultivation practices.