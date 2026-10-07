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    Cavusoglu: Issue of missing persons is part of peace process between Baku and Yerevan

    Foreign policy
    • 07 October, 2026
    • 10:48
    Cavusoglu: Issue of missing persons is part of peace process between Baku and Yerevan

    The issue of missing persons is on the agenda of the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia and is an integral part of it, former Turkish Foreign Minister and parliamentarian Mevlut Cavusoglu said at the 4th International Conference on Missing Persons in Baku.

    Report quotes him as saying conflicts around the world have resulted in hundreds of thousands of people going missing, and their number continues to grow. The parliamentarian also called for urgent efforts to strengthen international humanitarian law on this issue.

    He noted that reconciliation is necessary for lasting peace. Speaking about the situation in the South Caucasus, the former minister highlighted the issue of missing persons in Azerbaijan and the role of President Ilham Aliyev in advancing the peace initiative.

    "The Caucasus has also gone through these processes. Azerbaijan has faced the problem of missing persons. The fate of more than 4,000 Azerbaijanis remains unknown. Today, thanks to the efforts of President Ilham Aliyev, the peace initiative in the South Caucasus has taken on an even more concrete shape. The issue of missing persons is an integral part of the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia and is on the agenda," he said.

    Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu Missing persons Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Mövlud Çavuşoğlu: İtkin düşmüş şəxslər məsələsi Azərbaycan-Ermənistan sülh prosesinin tərkib hissəsidir
    Чавушоглу: Вопрос о пропавших без вести - часть мирного процесса между Баку и Ереваном
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