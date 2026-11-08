Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day

    Çavuşoğlu congratulates Azerbaijan on sixth anniversary of victory

    Foreign policy
    • 08 November, 2026
    • 13:56
    Çavuşoğlu congratulates Azerbaijan on sixth anniversary of victory

    Türkiye's former foreign minister and current member of parliament Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu congratulated Azerbaijan on Victory Day, November 8.

    Report informs that Çavuşoğlu highlighted the liberation of Garabagh from occupation in a post on X.

    "Congratulations on the sixth anniversary of dear Azerbaijan's glorious victory, which wrote a historic epic by liberating Garabagh from occupation!

    We salute the heroes of this great victory with respect and gratitude and honor the memory of our cherished martyrs.

    May your victories continue, and may your glorious flag fly forever over your liberated lands, dear Azerbaijan!" he wrote.

    Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu Azerbaijan's liberated territories November 8 – Victory Day
    Çavuşoğlu: Can Azərbaycanın şanlı qələbəsinin 6-cı ildönümü mübarək olsun
    44 filmi
    44 filmi

    Latest News

    19:14
    Photo
    Video
    Presidents of Azerbaijan and Türkiye delivered press statements - Updated
    Foreign policy
    19:05
    Photo
    Azerbaijan's Victory Day celebrated across Europe and the US
    Foreign policy
    18:47
    Erdoğan: Azerbaijan's victory must be crowned with lasting peace
    Region
    18:37
    Video
    Haber Global: Azerbaijan–Türkiye unity is unshakable
    Region
    18:26
    Photo
    Culture Ministry staff and cultural figures visit Victory Park
    Domestic policy
    18:21
    Photo
    Justice Ministry staff visit Victory Park in Baku
    Domestic policy
    18:16
    Photo
    Foreign Ministry staff honor fallen heroes at Victory Park
    Domestic policy
    18:02
    Photo
    Ilham Aliyev and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan pose for photo in front of Shusha Fortress
    Foreign policy
    17:53
    Photo
    Aliyev and Erdoğan lay wreaths at Victory Monument in Khankandi
    Foreign policy
    All News Feed