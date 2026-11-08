Çavuşoğlu congratulates Azerbaijan on sixth anniversary of victory
Foreign policy
- 08 November, 2026
- 13:56
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Türkiye's former foreign minister and current member of parliament Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu congratulated Azerbaijan on Victory Day, November 8.
Report informs that Çavuşoğlu highlighted the liberation of Garabagh from occupation in a post on X.
"Congratulations on the sixth anniversary of dear Azerbaijan's glorious victory, which wrote a historic epic by liberating Garabagh from occupation!
We salute the heroes of this great victory with respect and gratitude and honor the memory of our cherished martyrs.
May your victories continue, and may your glorious flag fly forever over your liberated lands, dear Azerbaijan!" he wrote.
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