Brnabić hopes Serbia will continue strategic ties with Azerbaijan

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Serbia's acting president and parliament speaker, Ana Brnabić, said she hoped the country's new government would continue its strategic cooperation with Azerbaijan, including plans to build a gas-fired power plant in Niš.

Report's Europe bureau informs that Brnabić spoke to journalists on the sidelines of the European Political Community summit in Dublin when asked how the change in government might affect bilateral energy cooperation.

"I hope this cooperation will remain unchanged. We have built a strategic partnership with Azerbaijan for the benefit of both our countries. It benefits Serbia, and we have gained a great deal from Azerbaijan," Brnabić said.

She said Belgrade had planned several major joint projects, including the gas-fired power plant in Niš.

"I hope all these projects will go ahead in the interests of Serbia, our citizens and the competitiveness of our economy," she said.

Brnabić added that the future of the partnership would depend on the political decisions of the Student List, which won the election.