UK Ambassador: As largest foreign investor in Azerbaijan we want to develop our links even further in years ahead

Baku. 15 July. REPORT.AZ/ "On 23rd June the UK took part in a giant democratic exercise – perhaps the biggest in our history. We are proud of the fact that in the UK we trust the people with these big decisions.The British people have voted to leave the European Union and their will must be respected".

Report informs, UK Ambassador to Azerbaijan Carole Crofts said.

According to her, The UK remains Azerbaijan’s largest foreign investor, the fifth largest economy in the world, a permanent member of the UN Security Council and a member of the G7, G20 and NATO. We continue to be the only member of those groups which spends both 2% of GDP on defence and 0.7% on development assistance.

Mrs. Ambassador said that the UK would make Brexit work for British business and their international partners. The UK remains open for business, continues to grow and continues to thrive.

She noted that a fresh start gives a unique opportunity to shape a bright future for the UK as a global trading nation and open economy.

Mrs. Crofts also stressed that "for centuries, foreign businesses, foreign investors and skilled foreign workers have come to the UK and helped build the world-beating economy we have today. That outward-looking attitude will continue".

She said that "as the largest foreign investor in Azerbaijan, the United Kingdom looks forward to developing the links even further in the years ahead".