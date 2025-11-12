Bosnia and Herzegovina plans to sign defense cooperation deal with Azerbaijan

Bosnia and Herzegovina is looking to sign a defense cooperation agreement with Azerbaijan, Bosnian Defense Minister Zukan Helez said as he met with his Azerbaijani counterpart, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov, Report informs.

During the meeting, the two sides signed a Letter of Intent expressing their readiness to complete legal procedures for the agreement between Bosnia's Council of Ministers and the Azerbaijani government.

Additionally, a 2026 bilateral military cooperation plan was signed, outlining joint activities, training exercises, experience exchange, and official visits aimed at strengthening partnerships and promoting regional and international security.

Helez noted that the cooperation holds significant potential for new contracts and increased production, which would enhance defense capabilities and deepen economic ties between Baku and Sarajevo.

"I am confident that today's talks and the signed documents will further strengthen economic cooperation and partnership between our countries," Helez added.