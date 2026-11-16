Ilham Aliyev COP31
    Ilham Aliyev COP31

    Belgian envoy says Brussels continues to back Baku–Yerevan peace efforts

    Foreign policy
    • 16 November, 2026
    • 20:21
    Belgian envoy says Brussels continues to back Baku–Yerevan peace efforts

    Belgium continues to support the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Belgian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Julien de Fraipont said at an event marking Belgium's King's Day.

    Report informs that de Fraipont said cooperation between Belgium and Azerbaijan was growing across several areas and that the two governments held regular, constructive talks on a wide range of issues.

    "Our governments engage in regular and constructive dialogue on many issues, including regional developments and how we can contribute to peace, stability and prosperity in the region. In this context, Belgium continues to support the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia," he said.

    The ambassador said he was deeply impressed by the concrete steps taken to advance peace, rebuild affected areas and clear mines. He also welcomed efforts to demonstrate the benefits of regional integration and transport links for people in the South Caucasus and the wider region.

    De Fraipont said the ongoing Russia–Ukraine conflict continued to claim innocent lives every day, while security challenges in the Middle East continued to threaten regional stability.

    "These issues are important to both Azerbaijan and Europe. We are grateful for the continued cooperation and constructive dialogue on these matters," he said.

    The ambassador also thanked the Azerbaijani government for helping arrange the evacuation of Belgian diplomatic staff from Tehran via Azerbaijan in early 2026 and for assisting Belgian citizens.

    Julien de Fraipont Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Belgium
    Səfir: Belçika Azərbaycan və Ermənistan arasında sülh prosesinə dəstəyini davam etdirir
    Посол: Бельгия продолжает поддержку мирного процесса между Азербайджаном и Арменией
    MiniBoss
    44 filmi

    Latest News

    20:36
    Direct Baku–Brussels flights to launch in May 2027, Belgian envoy says
    Foreign policy
    20:21
    Belgian envoy says Brussels continues to back Baku–Yerevan peace efforts
    Foreign policy
    20:13
    Pakistan continues diplomatic efforts to resolve US–Iran conflict
    Other countries
    20:04
    Kremlin says preparations for Trump–Putin talks are under discussion
    Region
    19:48
    Photo
    Azerbaijan outlines regional cooperation priorities at ECO meeting
    Foreign policy
    19:45
    Ukraine congratulates Azerbaijan on election to ITU bodies
    Foreign policy
    19:12
    Latvia weighs ban on Russian and Belarusian grain transit
    Infrastructure
    19:01
    Photo
    Babayev highlights Azerbaijan–Türkiye forestry cooperation at COP31
    Ecology
    18:41
    Photo
    Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation explores cooperation with USA Wrestling
    Individual sports
    All News Feed