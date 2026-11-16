Belgian envoy says Brussels continues to back Baku–Yerevan peace efforts

Belgium continues to support the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Belgian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Julien de Fraipont said at an event marking Belgium's King's Day.

Report informs that de Fraipont said cooperation between Belgium and Azerbaijan was growing across several areas and that the two governments held regular, constructive talks on a wide range of issues.

"Our governments engage in regular and constructive dialogue on many issues, including regional developments and how we can contribute to peace, stability and prosperity in the region. In this context, Belgium continues to support the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia," he said.

The ambassador said he was deeply impressed by the concrete steps taken to advance peace, rebuild affected areas and clear mines. He also welcomed efforts to demonstrate the benefits of regional integration and transport links for people in the South Caucasus and the wider region.

De Fraipont said the ongoing Russia–Ukraine conflict continued to claim innocent lives every day, while security challenges in the Middle East continued to threaten regional stability.

"These issues are important to both Azerbaijan and Europe. We are grateful for the continued cooperation and constructive dialogue on these matters," he said.

The ambassador also thanked the Azerbaijani government for helping arrange the evacuation of Belgian diplomatic staff from Tehran via Azerbaijan in early 2026 and for assisting Belgian citizens.