Investigative Committee of Belarus and Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan to sign agreement

© Report https://report.az/storage/news/8c23ea41b60e5795ccf3efcd013348fd/c872a980-e3e0-4f23-821a-afd0659aba9f_292.jpg

The Investigation Committee (IC) of Belarus and the Prosecutor General’s Office of Azerbaijan will sign an agreement on cooperation for the further development of a comprehensive partnership and improvement of the legal framework, Report informs citing BelTA.

For this purpose, the delegation of the Constitutional Court of Belarus headed by its chairman Ivan Noskevich arrived in Baku. During the visit, a meeting will be held between Noskevich and the Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan Zakir Garalov.

Today and tomorrow, the law enforcement officers will take part in joint activities with their colleagues from Azerbaijan, and the delegation of the Investigative Committee plan to study Azerbaijan's experience in organizing and reforming the pre-trial criminal proceedings, and implementing prosecutorial supervision at the preliminary investigation stage.