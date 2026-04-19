Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Bayramov, Grono discuss Armenia-Azerbaijan normalization

    Foreign policy
    • 19 April, 2026
    • 11:22
    Bayramov, Grono discuss Armenia-Azerbaijan normalization

    Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov met with Magdalena Grono, European Union Special Representative for the South Caucasus, on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, Report informs, citing the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

    The sides exchanged views on advancing dialogue and cooperation in the region, with a particular focus on the Armenia–Azerbaijan normalization process. Discussions highlighted the importance of sustained diplomatic engagement, the progress achieved in peace negotiations, and the need to maintain momentum toward a comprehensive and lasting peace agreement.

    They also explored opportunities for expanding Azerbaijan-EU cooperation, including in energy security, transport connectivity, and economic partnership, underlining the importance of sustained engagement.

    Jeyhun Bayramov Magdalena Grono Antalya Diplomacy Forum
    Ceyhun Bayramov ilə Maqdalena Qrono Ermənistan–Azərbaycan normallaşma prosesini müzakirə ediblər
    Байрамов и Гроно обсудили мирный процесс между Баку и Ереваном

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