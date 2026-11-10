Baku TV: Azerbaijan presenting green energy goals at COP31

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As part of COP31, Azerbaijan is presenting not only its climate policy and environmental initiatives, but also national values, culture, and green energy goals, according to a story prepared by Baku TV, Report informs.

It is noted that in the 244-square-meter Azerbaijani pavilion, conditions have been created for holding various presentations and meetings.

A conference hall for 35 people, two meeting rooms, as well as a special area where guests can sample Azerbaijani tea are equipped here.

One of the most interesting parts of the pavilion is the interactive zone.

Information is presented here on Azerbaijan's projects to combat climate change, the ecological state of the Caspian Sea, as well as the work carried out before and after hosting COP.

In addition, with the help of an interactive map, visitors can familiarize themselves with Azerbaijan's green energy zones and green energy corridors.

The story also notes that another interesting feature of the pavilion is its mascot – the Caspian seal.

It is emphasized that this choice is not accidental.

Climate change has a serious impact on the ecosystem of the Caspian Sea, in particular on the habitat of endangered Caspian seals.

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