    Baku to host 'Heart of Asia - Istanbul process' member states senior officials

    Azerbaijan will host meetings of senior officials within a year

    Baku. 16 March. REPORT.AZ/ On March 17, Baku will host meeting of senior officials of the "Heart of Asia - Istanbul process" member states.

    Report informs citing press service of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry (MFA), Azerbaijan will host the meeting as a co-chair.

    As a part of the process, regular political discussions are held on ensuring peace and stability in the region as well as various mechanisms function to provide practical cooperation.

    As a co-chair, Azerbaijan will host conference of main authorities of the process - foreign ministers and meetings of senior officials within the year.

    Reporting on the works carried out and discussion of future activity directions is planned in the meeting, to co-chaired by deputy foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Afghanistan. 

