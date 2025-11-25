Baku to host first meeting of OTS labor, employment and social protection ministers

On December 5, Baku will host the first meeting of labor, employment, and social protection ministers from member states of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), Report informs, citing Azerbaijan's Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population.

The meeting will bring together officials from OTS member countries (Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan) and observer states (Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, Hungary, Turkmenistan), as well as representatives of relevant OTS structures.

At the conclusion of the meeting, a Joint Declaration will be signed, aimed at further strengthening cooperation among OTS member and observer states in the fields of labor and social protection.