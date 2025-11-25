Baku to host first meeting of OTS labor, employment and social protection ministers
Foreign policy
- 25 November, 2025
- 18:03
On December 5, Baku will host the first meeting of labor, employment, and social protection ministers from member states of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), Report informs, citing Azerbaijan's Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population.
The meeting will bring together officials from OTS member countries (Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan) and observer states (Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, Hungary, Turkmenistan), as well as representatives of relevant OTS structures.
At the conclusion of the meeting, a Joint Declaration will be signed, aimed at further strengthening cooperation among OTS member and observer states in the fields of labor and social protection.
Latest News
19:49
Bekmurodov: Creation of OTS member countries' NGO platform is important stepForeign policy
19:38
EP sounds alarm over Hungary's 'deepening rule of law crisis'Other countries
19:28
Photo
Azerbaijan becomes significant player within Middle CorridorInfrastructure
18:51
Trump expected to name new Fed chair before ChristmasOther countries
18:41
Ukraine agrees to peace proposal, with only "minor details" to settle, official saysOther countries
18:19
Another group of former IDPs to be relocated to Kalbajar on Nov. 26Domestic policy
18:11
Explosion at courthouse in Türkiye leaves several injuredRegion
18:03
Baku to host first meeting of OTS labor, employment and social protection ministersForeign policy
17:51