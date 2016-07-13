Baku to host conference on Protection of Marine Environment of the Caspian Sea

Baku. 13 July. REPORT.AZ/ Baku will host the 6th Meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Framework Convention for Protection of the Marine Environment of the Caspian Sea.

Report informs, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov said at the meeting of Foreign Ministers of Caspian countries in Astana.

According to the minister, one of the main objectives will be the opening of the permanent Secretariat of the Framework Convention.

He noted that Azerbaijan has prepared and presented a draft agreement to Caspian countries on location of the Secretariat in Baku: 'We share common concerns of Caspian countries regarding current state of the Marine Environment of the Caspian Sea and are interested in expansion of cooperation to solve environmental problems of the Caspian Sea.