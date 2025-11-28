Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States
    Baku and Bangkok strengthen cooperation in parliamentary diplomacy

    Foreign policy
    • 28 November, 2025
    • 18:18
    Baku and Bangkok strengthen cooperation in parliamentary diplomacy

    Azerbaijan and Thailand have discussed expanding cooperation in the field of parliamentary diplomacy and strengthening ties between think tanks, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs told Report.

    Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov received Issara Sereewatthanawut, Secretary General of the King Prajadhipok"s Institute under the Parliament of Thailand.

    Azərbaycanla Tailand arasında dostluq və əməkdaşlığın genişləndirilməsi müzakirə edilib
    Баку и Бангкок укрепляют сотрудничество в сфере парламентской дипломатии

