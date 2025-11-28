Baku and Bangkok strengthen cooperation in parliamentary diplomacy
Foreign policy
- 28 November, 2025
- 18:18
Azerbaijan and Thailand have discussed expanding cooperation in the field of parliamentary diplomacy and strengthening ties between think tanks, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs told Report.
Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov received Issara Sereewatthanawut, Secretary General of the King Prajadhipok"s Institute under the Parliament of Thailand.
