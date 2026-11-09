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    Babayev: Azerbaijani consultants play important role in preparations for COP31

    Foreign policy
    • 09 November, 2026
    • 17:21
    Babayev: Azerbaijani consultants play important role in preparations for COP31

    Azerbaijani consultants have been working together with the Turkish team from the first day of preparation for COP31 and play an important role in this process, Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan on Climate Issues Mukhtar Babayev told Report at the national pavilion at COP31 in Antalya.

    Commenting on the statement by the Minister of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change of Türkiye, COP31 President Murat Kurum, regarding the wide application of Baku's experience, Babayev noted that the key task, with Azerbaijan's support, is to reach agreements among nearly 200 participating countries.

    According to him, one of the main goals at COP31 is the preparation of practical programs and the adoption of decisions aimed at their implementation.

    "The key issues on the agenda include electrification processes, the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, and the transition to clean energy," Babayev emphasized.

    He also added that, as a continuation of COP29 in Baku, climate finance will again be the focus of attention at the Antalya summit: "It is envisaged to attract financial resources for the implementation of the planned programs with the active participation of international financial institutions, major banks, and the private sector. Close dialogue and cooperation with the Turkish side allow us to conduct joint work as efficiently and promptly as possible."

    Mukhtar Babayev COP31 Antalya
    Muxtar Babayev: COP31-də azərbaycanlı məsləhətçilər mühüm rol oynayırlar
    Мухтар Бабаев: Азербайджанские консультанты играют важную роль в работе COP31
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