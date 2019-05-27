Azerbaijanis living in French Nantes to be provided with mobile consular service

Azerbaijanis living in Nantes city of France will be provided with mobile consular services on June 6-9, Local Bureau of Report News Agency informs citing the Azerbaijani embassy in France.

In addition, Azerbaijanis living in Strasbourg, Bordeaux, Toulouse and Nice cities of France are also expected to be provided with mobile consular services this year.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijanis, who live in Lyon, France, have been provided with mobile consular service in May this year.