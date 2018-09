Baku. 16 February. REPORT.AZ/ V trilateral meeting of Azerbaijani, Turkish and Georgian Foreign Ministers will be held in Tbilisi on February 19.

Report informs, press service of the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs says.

Bilateral and trilateral meetings of the ministers are planned to be organized in the framework of the meeting, which will be attended by Elmar Mammadyarov, Movlud Chavushoghlu and Mikheil Janelidze.