    Azerbaijani President sends letter to Iran's supreme leader

    Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei was operated at the Tehran State Hospital on September 8

    Baku. 12 September. REPORT.AZ/ President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev sent a letter to Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei. Report informs, the letter reads: “I am pleased to convey you my warmest greetings. I was very happy that a surgical operation you had was successful. I wish you speedy recovery after surgery. I wish you good health, long life and success in your further activities.”

    Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei was operated at the Tehran State Hospital on September 8.

