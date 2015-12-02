​Azerbaijani President receives Georgian Defense Minister

Baku. 2 December. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Defence Minister of Georgia Tinatin Khidasheli, Report informs.

The head of state recalled with pleasure his recent official visit to Georgia and his meetings and fruitful discussions on various issues covering the bilateral relations. President Ilham Aliyev said that the bilateral relations between the two countries were developing successfully in all areas, including political, economic and energy fields. The head of state noted that the visit of Defence Minister of Georgia Tinatin Khidasheli to Azerbaijan was of great importance in terms of discussing defence cooperation between the two countries.

Georgian Defence Minister Tinatin Khidasheli expressed confidence that her visit to Azerbaijan would contribute to the expansion of cooperation between the two countries` military bodies. Tinatin Khidasheli stressed that her country attached special importance to the bilateral ties with Azerbaijan.