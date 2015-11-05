​Azerbaijani President pays official visit to Georgia

Baku. 5 November. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has arrived in Georgia on an official visit, Report informs.

A guard of honor was lined up for the head of state at the Tbilisi International Airport, which was decorated with the national flags of Azerbaijan and Georgia.

The head of state was welcomed by senior state and government officials of Georgia.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has visited a statue of the national leader in the culture and recreation park after Heydar Aliyev in Tbilisi.

The head of state laid a wreath at the statue.

As part of his official trip to Georgia, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has visited the Heroes Memorial in Tbilisi.

A guard of honor was arranged for the head of state here.

President Ilham Aliyev put a wreath at the Heroes Memorial.

Then the national anthems of Azerbaijan and Georgia were played.