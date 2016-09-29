Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev visited Israeli Embassy due to the death of Shimon Peres

Baku. 29 September. REPORT.AZ/ President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today visited Embassy of the State of Israel.

Report informs referring to the press service of the embassy, the head of state expressed his condolences on the death of 9th President of the State of Israel Shimon Peres, signed the book of condolence.

Notably, Shimon Peres has died on September 28 at the 94th year of his life in hospital Tel Hashomer near Tel Aviv. He was the Prime minister of Israel in 1984-1986 and in 1995-1996, as well as President in 2007-2014 years.