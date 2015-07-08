Azerbaijani MP's draft resolution adopted at OSCE PA

Baku. 8 July. REPORT.AZ/ The OSCE Parliamentary Assembly (PA) has adopted the draft resolution titled “Adherence to the Helsinki Principles in Inter-State Relations across the OSCE Area” developed by Azay Guliyev, the vice-chair of the OSCE PA Committee on Political Affairs and Security.

The document expresses deep concern over the persistence of conflicts in various regions of the OSCE area, in particular in the territories Azerbaijan, Georgia, Ukraine and Moldova.

The draft resolution acknowledges that conflicts in the OSCE area undermine the sovereignty, territorial integrity, and independence of the participating States concerned, impede democratic reforms and sustainable development in those States, and hinder regional cooperation and development.

The author is gravely concerned over the attempts to misinterpret the true value and meaning of the principles of the Helsinki Final Act, and convinced in this regard that the strong reaffirmation of the commitment to those principles and of their importance will contribute to settling disputes peacefully, preventing and resolving armed conflicts, promoting the rule of law among States, strengthening the international legal order and, consequently, maintaining more effectively international and regional peace and security.

The OSCE PA stresses the importance of compliance by conflicting parties with and the implementation of the relevant UN Security Council Resolutions and the relevant documents of other international organizations, expresses its deep regret at the lack of sustainable progress toward a political settlement of the existing conflicts in various regions of the OSCE area and maintains that the peaceful settlement of conflicts in the OSCE area should remain a top priority for the Organization, including within the “Helsinki +40” process.

The document includes 19 items.

Amendments proposed by Artashes Geghamyan, the head of the Armenian delegation to OSCE PA, to the draft resolution during today’s session were ignored, and the document was adopted without being made any amendments.