Azerbaijani minister, Iranian ambassador discuss co-op in youth and sports

Azerbaijan and Iran have discussed expanding cooperation in the fields of youth and sports, Report informs, referring to the Iranian embassy in Azerbaijan.

During the meeting between Azerbaijan's Minister of Youth and Sports, Farid Gayibov, and Iran's Ambassador to Baku, Mojtaba Demirchilou, the current state of bilateral cooperation and future prospects in youth and sports were thoroughly discussed.

The meeting emphasized the importance of using the potential of youth more effectively and purposefully, given their vital role in societal development and the contribution of sports cooperation to strengthening friendship and mutual understanding between the two countries.

Discussions also included organizing reciprocal visits between the youth and sports ministers of both countries and preparing a biennial cooperation program in the field of sports.