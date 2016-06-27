 Top
    Azerbaijani MFA: Pope Francis's call for peace addressed to official Yerevan

    'We would like to believe that Yerevan will infer from Pope Francis's call for peace'

    Baku. 27 June. REPORT.AZ/ Pope Francis's call for peace in Nagorno Karabakh through a joint statement in Yerevan, is a call for putting an end to the illegal occupation of Azerbaijani territories by Armenia, withdrawal of Armenian armed forces from all occupied territories of Azerbaijan, including from Nagorno Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, ensuring return of Azerbaijani refugees and internally displaced persons, who have been subjected to brutal ethnic cleansing, to their homeland and establishment of peace and justice in the region'.

    Report informs, spokesperson of Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs Hikmat Hajiyev said.

    'Pope Francis's call for peace addressed to official Yerevan as it is made in Armenia. We would like to believe that Yerevan will infer from the call and put an end soon to its aggressive policy against Azerbaijan', H.Hajiyev said.

