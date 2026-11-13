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    Azerbaijani MFA expresses condolences to UAE following fatalities in road accident

    Foreign policy
    • 13 November, 2026
    • 16:34
    Azerbaijani MFA expresses condolences to UAE following fatalities in road accident

    Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry has expressed its condolences following a road accident in the Emirate of Fujairah (UAE) that resulted in 14 deaths and left dozens of people injured, Report informs.

    "Deeply saddened by the tragic road accident in Fujairah, UAE, which claimed the lives of 14 people and left dozens injured. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims, and wish a speedy and full recovery to all those injured. We stand in solidarity with the UAE in this moment of grief," the ministry wrote on X.

    Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry (MFA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Road accident
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