Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry: We strongly condemn act of terror committed in Istanbul

"Consulate General in Istanbul, through official government agencies are investigating whether citizens of Azerbaijan were among injured or killed in explosion"

Baku. 7 June. REPORT.AZ/ 'We in strongest terms condemn the heinous terror act perpetrated in Istanbul. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the brotherly People of Turkey and the families and relatives of those who lost their lives at this terror act. We also wish for a speedy recovery to the wounded', Report informs the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on terror acts perpetrated in Istanbul, declares.

'The Republic of Azerbaijan, as a country suffering from terrorism, condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and firmly supports the efforts of the international community in the fight against terrorism.

The presence of citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan among the wounded and killed as a result of this explosion is investigated by the General Consulate of Azerbaijan in Istanbul via official Government agencies of Turkey', the statement says.